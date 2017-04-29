Jordan McKenna Johnson and Trent Wallace White

Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Jordan McKenna Johnson, daughter of Asa and Amberly Johnson, all of Decatur, will marry Trent Wallace White of Decatur, son of Mark and Diana White of Clarendon, at The Rock Barn in Henrietta May 6, 2017.

The Rev. Mike Wheat will officiate the ceremony.

The bride-elect graduated from Decatur High School in 2010 and from West Texas A&M University in 2015. She works for Trey Horn Farmers Insurance.

The prospective groom graduated from Clarendon High School in 2011 and from Clarendon College in 2013. He works for the Decatur Police Department.

The couple plan to live in Decatur.