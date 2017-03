Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Bridgeport

Haley Dawn Meekins of Austin, daughter of Donald Meekins of Boonsville and Traci Meekins of Haslet, will marry Ethan Slade Dorsett, son of Pat and Kelli Dorsett, all of Buda, on Saturday, March 11, in Wimberley.

The bride-elect graduated from Bridgeport High School in 2011.

The prospective groom graduated from Hays High School in 2009.