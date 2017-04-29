Chelsea Lauren Halford and Brandon James Poirot

Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Chelsea Lauren Halford, daughter of Stephen and Stefanie Halford, all of Decatur, will marry Brandon James Poirot, son of Mark Poirot and Sue and Randy Beaver, all of Wichita Falls, at the Halford residence in Decatur on June 3, 2017.

The Rev. Brett Storseth will officiate the ceremony.

The bride-elect graduated from Decatur High School in 2010 and from Midwestern State University in 2014. She is a service support specialist for Fidelity Investments.

The prospective groom graduated from S.H. Rider High School in 2012 and from Midwestern in 2016. He is a process engineer at Arconic Power and Propulsion.