Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Bobby and Diane Barron of Boyd celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 1, 2017, at the Prairie House in Aubrey with a dinner party.

Bobby married Diane Enis March 25, 1967, in Greenwood.

They renewed their vows as part of their 50th celebration with their son-in-law performing the ceremony. Their son escorted Diane down the aisle, and their great-grandson, Cale, served as ringbearer.

Bobby has worked at Bell Helicopter for 51 years and plans to retire in September.

The couple has two children. Son Rickey Barron and wife, Kim, live in Nevada, Texas, and daughter Nicole Eminger and husband, Mike, live in Amarillo.

Grandchildren are Jeff Barron and wife, Chelsey; Corey Barron; Ryan Scobee and wife, Presli; and Brendon Eminger. Great-grandsons are Cale and Henry Barron.

The Barrons enjoy traveling to visit their grandchildren and attend their sporting events and activities.