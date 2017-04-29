Tucker Ryan Meador

NEW ARRIVALS

April 29, 2017
Justin and Naudia Meador of Alvord announce the birth of a son, Tucker Ryan, on April 19, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Tucker has two sisters, Tensley, 4, and Tatum, 3.

Grandparents include Ricky and Debra Meador of Alvord and Kenny and Latonne Batchelor of Midland.

Great-grandparents are Phyllis Parker and Mary-Ann Hodges of Alvord, Evelyn Meador of Decatur, Mary Miller of DeKalb and Roger and Mary Batchelor of Midland.

Great-great-grandmother is Edna Hamilton of Bowie.


