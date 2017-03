Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Bowie

Dean Parrish and Julie Betts of Bowie announce the birth of a son, Titus Ryan Parrish, on March 10, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Titus has two brothers: Logan Parrish, 13; and Gavin Betts, 13; and two sisters, Brittney Parrish, 16; and Evelyn Parrish, 12.

Grandparents include Danny and Sharon Seigler of Bowie, and Jim and Mattie Parrish of Sunset.