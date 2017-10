Published Saturday, October 28, 2017



Ashley White and Shawn Hardin announce the birth of a daughter, Syrena Rayne Hardin, on Oct. 18, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Syrena has two brothers: Mason, 15, and Nathan, 11; and one sister Emily, 10.

Grandparents include Robert White and Steven Hardin of Decatur and Misty Carruth of Dallas.