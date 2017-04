Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: New Fairview

Joshua and Angela Collins of New Fairview announce the birth of a daughter, Scarlett Eve, on April 20, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Scarlett has a brother: Gabriel, 9; and two sisters: Eden, 5, and Hannah, 3.