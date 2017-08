Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Josh and Brittany Drake of Paradise announce the birth of a son, Sawyer Hayes, on July 31, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Sawyer has one brother, Jasper Wayne, 5.

Grandparents are Ricky and Debbie Drake of Boyd and Jeff and Kelley Morrison of Paradise.

Great-grandparents are Judy Burgess, Pete and Karen Burgess, Mary Drake and Henry and Susan Graves.

Great-great-grandmother is Eleanor Kilgore.