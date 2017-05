Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Emily Pace and Wesley Lewis of Bridgeport announce the birth of a son, Rhett Neil Lewis, on May 10, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Rhett has two sisters, Rayleigh Pace, 4 and Charlie Pace, 3.

Grandparents include Sue and Cliff Lewis and Molly and James Atkinson.

Great-grandparents are Diana and James Atkinson, Bill and Lorraine Jennings, Orville and Pat Stone and Harold and Tody Zink.

Great-great-grandmother is Melba Risner.