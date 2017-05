Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Sunset

Cody and Jamie Romines of Sunset announce the birth of a son, Reese Remington, on May 12, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Reese has two brothers, Cooper, 7, and Brody, 3; and one sister, Avene, 9.

Grandparents include Sharon and Skip Jackson of Bridgeport, Mary Greenfield of Alvord, Stephan Greenfield of Decatur and Bart and Wanda Romines of Oklahoma.

Great-grandmother is Mary Edwards.