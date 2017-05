Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Montague

Hilda and Miguel Gonzalez of Montague announce the birth of a son, Miguel, on May 10, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Miguel has three sisters, Michelle, 10, Ruby, 9 and Stephanie, 7.

Grandparents include Guadalupe and Severo Rayos of Oklahoma and Baltazar and Irma Hernandez of Bowie.

Great-grandparent is Socorro Silva of Tornillo.