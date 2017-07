Published Saturday, July 1, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Kili Harkins and Sawyer Nichols of Boyd announce the birth of a son, Maverick Scott Nichols, on June 26, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Maverick has one sister, Addisyn Harkins, 3.

Grandparents include Lori Walker-Nichols and Cynthia Jenkins of Boyd.