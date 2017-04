Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Abby and Raymond Alonso of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Matthew Raymond, on April 21, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents include Sandra and Raymond Alonso Sr. and Laura and Everardo Alvarez.