Madison Lynne Knight

Published Saturday, October 28, 2017
Justin and Jennifer Knight of Decatur announce the birth of a daughter, Madison Lynne, Oct. 3, 2017, at Texas Health Alliance in Fort Worth.

She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Madison has one brother, Gunner, 6.


