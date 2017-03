Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Danelle and Ricardo Sandate Jr. of Alvord announce the birth of a son, Lorenzo Ricardo, on March 3, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Lorenzo has two sisters: Peyton, 8, and Julianna, 2.

Grandparents include Peggy and Ricardo Sandate of Decatur, and Julie and Jim Huebner of Crafton.

Great-grandparents are Margarita Sandate of Macias of Zaragoza, Mexico, and Patricia and Robert Grace of Altoona, Iowa.