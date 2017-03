Published Saturday, March 4, 2017



Dene Mcpeek and Ashaya Robertson announce the birth of a daughter, Kyndall Remi Mcpeek, on Feb. 21, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Kyndall has two brothers: Adrian, 6, and Wyatt, 1; and two sisters: Karisma, 5, and Kambrynn, 3.