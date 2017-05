Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Cindy and Josh Wynia of Boyd announce the birth of a daughter, Kenzie Cheyenne, on May 11, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.

Kenzie has two brothers, Dakota and J.J. Wynia; and two sisters, Maddie Harrison and Rilynn Wynia.

Grandparents include Jeff and Sue Lemieux of Boyd.