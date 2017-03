Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Jeremy Brown and Baylie Freehling of Boyd announce the birth of a son, Joseph Jaxon Brown, on March 9, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Joseph has two brothers: Payton Brown, 17; and Trenton Cade Brown, 14.

Grandparents include Regina Holder, Jeff Holder, Sherrie Moran and Scott Moran.

Great-grandparents are Jimmy and Shirley Moran and Ann Mataska.