NEW ARRIVALS

Jaden Avery Mann

Published Saturday, April 29, 2017
Tags:

Mahayla Mann of Paradise announces the birth of a son, Jaden Avery Mann, on April 22, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandmother is Bonnie Musser of Paradise.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?