Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Paradise

Hailey Hankins and Chet Benson of Paradise announce the birth of a son, Jace Eric Benson, on April 22, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Jace has two brothers: Andrew Foley, 5; and Halen Foley, 3; and one sister: Addyson Meadows, 8.