Published Saturday, January 14, 2017



Pedro and Lilly Martinez of Fort Worth announce the birth of a son, Izaac Alexander, on Jan. 7, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents include Domingo and Francisca Martinez of Bridgeport and Francisco and Maria Perez of Alvord.