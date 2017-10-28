Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Paradise

Heather Sparks and Matt Sadberry of Paradise announce the birth of a daughter, Hadley Louise Sadberry, on Oct. 17, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Hadley has two brothers: Matthew Sadberry, 14; and Gregory Sadberry, 12; and one sister, Riley Beth Sparks, 11.

Grandparents include Russell and Charlene Vroon of Boyd, James and Ruth Ann Sadberry of Wichita Falls, and Karen and Terry Spell of Quitman, Ga.

Great-grandparents are Gayna Louise Sadberry of Holliday, Phyllis Ann Pulley of Summertown, Tenn., and Carrie Cone of Quitman.