Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Zachary and Dawn White of Alvord announce the birth of a daughter, Finley Claire, on March 8, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents include Carrie and Tim Kelton of Mena, Ark. and Scott and Vicky White of Alvord.

Great-grandparents are Florene Thomas, Charlotte and Charles Morgan, Ann and Shorty Garvin and Don and Karen White.