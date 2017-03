Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Paradise

Jessey and Ashley Johnston of Paradise announce the birth of a son, Ethan Lane, on Feb. 25, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Ethan has one sister, Emmy, 5.

Grandparents include Mike and Susan Ingram and Jack and Jan Johnston.

Great-grandmother is Shirley Burns.