Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Britney Partin and Brody Brown of Boyd announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Jean Brown, on April 21, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Emma has three brothers: Zane, 4; Jaret, 2; and Legend, 1; and one sister: Harper, 6.

Grandparents include Ernest and Tracey Partin and Larry and Donna Brown of Decatur.