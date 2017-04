Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Nancy Amaya and Andy Boateng of Bridgeport announce the birth of a daughter, Emma-Grace Ofoei Boateng, on April 24, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Grandparents include Aida Santos and Avid Amaya of Bridgeport.