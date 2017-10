Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Kathleen and Rusty Tolbert of Alvord announce the birth of a son, Colt Weston, on Oct. 20, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents include Candy and Carl Davenport of Klamath Falls, Ore., and Frank and Patty Tolbert of Decatur.

Great-grandparents are Frankie Tolbert of Decatur, Curtis and Joyce Rich of Paradise, Frank and Carla-Lee Davenport of Klamath Falls and Wanda Morley of Sandpoint Idaho.