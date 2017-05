Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Damian and Jessica Morales of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Cash Abraham, on May 8, 2017, at Medical City Lewisville.

He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Cash has one brother, Jaxen Lukas, 3.

Grandparents include Calvin and Sheri Coursey of Decatur, Virginia Lopez of Weatherford and Pedro and Myrna Morales of Ocala, Fla.

Great-grandparents are Jimmy and Kathren Sherman of Decatur.