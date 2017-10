Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Poolville

Dane Oneil and Jennifer Read of Poolville announce the birth of a son, Cannon Tra Oneil, on Oct. 18, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Cannon has three sisters: Samantha Wallace, Aryan Wallace and Xena Oneil.