Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Nocona

Heidi Wright and David Hardison of Nocona announce the birth of a son, Byron Dane Hardison, on March 8, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches long.

Byron has two brothers: Dax Wright, 6; and Landon Hardison, 4; and three sisters: Dellah Wright, 8; Darlee Wright, 4; and Demee Hardison, 2.

Grandparents include Loyd and Mylea Wadsworth, Kenny and Barbara Robertson and Jerry Hardison, all of Bowie.

Great-grandparent is Dean Moore of Bowie.