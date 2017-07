Published Saturday, July 1, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Samantha and Garrett Adams of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Ayden Corey-Gene, on June 21, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Ayden has one brother, Aris, 14 months.

Grandparents are Adam and Corcy Hoots and Robert and Donna Adams of Decatur.

Great-grandparents are Priscilla and Gene Adams and Vicki Nauck.