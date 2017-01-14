Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Christopher Ross Andrew and Sally Elizabeth Ariola of Bridgeport announce the birth of a daughter, Ashlynn Marie Andrew, on Jan. 5, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Ashlynn has two brothers: Kaleb Ross Andrew, 18, and Castin James Ariola, 4.

Grandparents include Jackie Ross Andrew, Elzabeth Ann Andrew, Nelda Renda Creech, and Kevin Marshall Ariola.

Great-grandparents are Hester Ross Andrew, Dortha Mell Andrew, C.S. Dennis, Kathryn Ozelle Ariola, Elwyn Marshall Ariola, and Garner Willie Creech.