Sunday night freedom show

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Tags: Fourth of July
FOURTH FAM – Members of the Cook and Tune families of Decatur get together before the show. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
BOOM – Spectators enjoy Victory Family Church’s Independence Day fireworks show Sunday night. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
SLIDING INTO FUN – Jessica Fennell of Decatur slips through an inflatable water feature at Victory Church’s Independence Day event. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
UP IN THE AIR – Jayden Hillin lifts Cruz Zasarez to the sky during the fireworks show. Zasarez will be 1-year-old on July 4. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
PROUD AMERICAN – Apollo Pobar of Bridgeport shows off his American flag shirt before the fireworks show. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
FIRST FOURTH – Jennifer and Adelaide McCutchon enjoy a snow cone. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
2-year-old Zoey Washburn stakes out her family’s table. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Cheryl Smith and her granddaughter, Hannah Burns, celebrate freedom. Messenger photo by Joe Duty