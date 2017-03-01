Proud to be Queen

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Newly crowned Youth Fair FCCLA Queen Ava Rose Brooks of Boyd gives a thumbs up after the winners were announced Monday night. Youth Fair queens and runners-up will attend shows throughout the week to hand out awards. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
FAIR QUEENS CROWNED – The 2017 Youth Fair Queens Contest was Monday night at the Wise County Fairgrounds. This year’s royalty includes (from left) FCCLA runner-up Haley Roberds, Alvord FCCLA; FCCLA Queen Ava Rose Brooks, Boyd FCCLA; FFA runner-up Allison Raby, Bridgeport FFA; FFA Queen Reanna Fortune, Slidell FFA; 4-H Queen Michaela Jo Martin, Chico 4-H; and 4-H runner-up Annika Lindt, Decatur 4-H. Also pictured are (front) Alan Cox and Sloane Stegman, who presented flowers to the winners. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
TAKING THE STAGE – Aubrey Parr of Boyd FFA is escorted to the stage Monday night during the queens contest. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
ROYAL SMILE – Lauryn Luttrull, last year’s 4-H queen, waits to crown this year’s winner. Messenger photo by Joe Duty