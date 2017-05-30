PHOTO FEATURES

Historical heroes

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017
Tags: ,

Historical Heroes

Students at Carson Elementary in Decatur created their own “wax museum” Nov. 10. The kids picked a historical person they admire, then dressed up as that person and told visitors their life story. Messenger photos by Joe Duty

Henry

Logan Henry as Paul Revere

Watrous

Giselle Watrous as Amelia Earhart

Melton

Dani Melton as Sally Ride

Dehart

Blake Dehart as Andrew Jackson

Campbell

Addyson Campbell as Susan B. Anthony

Leonard

Lawson Leonard as Francisco Coronado

Roark

Zane Roark as George W. Bush

Hogan

Jackson Hogan as John Quincy Adams

Dowdy

Nathan Dowdy as George Washington

Ranger

Ella Ranger as Laura Ingalls Wilder

Zapatero

Paula Zapatero as Shirley Temple

Fedrick

Stormy Fedrick as Rosa Parks


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.