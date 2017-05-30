Historical heroes

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017
Tags: Carson Elementary, Decatur
Students at Carson Elementary in Decatur created their own “wax museum” Nov. 10. The kids picked a historical person they admire, then dressed up as that person and told visitors their life story. Messenger photos by Joe Duty
Logan Henry as Paul Revere
Giselle Watrous as Amelia Earhart
Dani Melton as Sally Ride
Blake Dehart as Andrew Jackson
Addyson Campbell as Susan B. Anthony
Lawson Leonard as Francisco Coronado
Zane Roark as George W. Bush
Jackson Hogan as John Quincy Adams
Nathan Dowdy as George Washington
Ella Ranger as Laura Ingalls Wilder
Paula Zapatero as Shirley Temple
Stormy Fedrick as Rosa Parks