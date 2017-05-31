PHOTO FEATURES

End of an Era

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Tags: ,

Finally Alumni

FINALLY ALUMNI – Boyd High School graduate Cheyenne Rose smiles during the school’s graduation ceremony at J.G. Cartwright Field at Yellowjacket Stadium Friday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Honor Grads

HONOR GRADS – Members of the Boyd High School class of 2017’s top 10 percent are recognized at graduation Friday night. Pictured are (from left) Jennifer Byrd, Peyton Gittings, Libby Bryans, Brenden Prentice and Taylor Wetsel. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Hand Signals 1

HAND SIGNALS – Graduates Lindsey Thorpe and Mackeynzie Todd fist-bump at the ceremony. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Hand Signals 2

Morgan Abbott signals to the crowd before accepting her diploma. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.