End of an Era

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Tags: Boyd, Graduation
FINALLY ALUMNI – Boyd High School graduate Cheyenne Rose smiles during the school’s graduation ceremony at J.G. Cartwright Field at Yellowjacket Stadium Friday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
HONOR GRADS – Members of the Boyd High School class of 2017’s top 10 percent are recognized at graduation Friday night. Pictured are (from left) Jennifer Byrd, Peyton Gittings, Libby Bryans, Brenden Prentice and Taylor Wetsel. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
HAND SIGNALS – Graduates Lindsey Thorpe and Mackeynzie Todd fist-bump at the ceremony. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Morgan Abbott signals to the crowd before accepting her diploma. Messenger photo by Joe Duty