A week at Joe Wheeler

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017
EAGLE’S EYE VIEW – An aerial drone photo shows preparations beginning for the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion. The weeklong event will continue through Saturday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
DOWNTIME – Members of the Niblett clan joke and chat at the family’s cabin. The group took part in the annual campers’ dinner Sunday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
CLASSIC RIDE – Local kids swing before the event’s carnival rides and booths are set up. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
SWEATY SMILES – Campers Emerson Harrison and Bryn Edwards grin before the campers’ dinner Sunday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
PIECE BY PIECE – Carnival workers construct the event’s Ferris wheel last weekend. The ride will be on site until Friday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
DINNER IS SERVED – Davin Edwards ladles himself a side dish at the annual campers’ dinner Sunday before the Wise County Old Settler’s Reunion kicked off Monday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
OLD FASHIONED RIDE – Jack Sanford takes a spin on a tire swing at a Reunion cabin. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
LIGHT SHOW – The Ferris Wheel at the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion puts on a light show as it spins Monday night. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
RETURNING HOME FOR REUNION – Bonnie and Lee Durham, along with newborn son Benjamin and extended family, stand outside the Wilson Camp Sunday evening at the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion. Benjamin may be one of the youngest to attend this year’s event. He’s two weeks old. See the midweek Messenger for more Reunion photos. Messenger photo by Joe Duty