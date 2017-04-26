Writing their own story; Third graders create folktales

Several classic folktales got a modern twist at Boyd Elementary School last week when third graders wrote their own versions of the classic stories and read them to kindergarten students.

“One of our TEKS for third grade is for students to be able to identify folktales,” teacher Katy Allen said. “So we took it a step further. They knew all the elements of the different folktales and they had to pick one to create.”

Allen said students were given the choice to either change parts of known folk tales or invent new ones of their own, including elements from folktales studied in class. The finished products were placed on a separate rack in the school’s library.

“Some of them made modern Cinderellas, and one of them is about why giraffes have spots,” Allen said. “They were very engaged. This is one of the assignments they took the most pride in. Their parents told us they were so excited when they talked about getting to share their stories with the kindergarteners.”

Principal Anke Bracey said the exercise also teaches third graders key role model skills. Readers were split into groups of two or three kindergarteners to read. The younger students sat attentively for the story, and Bracey said she even noticed a few mimicking their teachers by asking questions about the story.

“Kindergarteners actually do a lot of writing themselves,” Bracey said. “They have a writing journal, so they really begin this writing process early.”

For third grader Payton Estes, writing for kindergarteners meant knowing his audience. Estes said he left two characters in his story nameless so the kindergarten students could come up with their own names.

“If you want to write something a kindergartener might like,” Estes pointed out, “you have to think like a kindergartener.”