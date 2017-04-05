Triple threat: Senior advances to UIL regional meet in three events

Making it to UIL regionals in three events sounds like an accomplishment to be celebrated, but it made Paradise senior Austin Medlin feel a little wary.

“When I got third in number sense and I heard [our team was] advancing, I was really excited. Then when I heard I advanced in calculator I was like, ‘OK, cool,'” Medlin said. “I honestly didn’t expect to advance in math because I hadn’t put that much time into it … when I heard I got second in that one, I was like, ‘OK, this is going to be a lot of work.'”

Medlin competes in four UIL academic events – number sense, calculator, mathematics and persuasive speaking – in addition to one act play, and he advanced individually in all three math events and as an alternate in persuasive speaking. Paradise is also sending a team to regionals in all three math events, a first for the school.

“It’s been a lot of fun working with these kids,” UIL coordinator Megayla O’Rear said. “With Austin, we’ve been working together for four years.”

Medlin started competing in UIL in fourth grade.

“I like the academic stuff,” he said. “I don’t really play sports, and I don’t like just going to school and going home.”

So he took up multiple academic events, and even as a senior, when he doesn’t have an eighth period and could leave school early, he sticks around to practice in O’Rear’s classroom.

The goal: for all that practice to pay off so Medlin can advance to state in three events, too. He thinks he can do it.

“I’m nervous but excited. I’ve put in a lot of time over the last few months. I’m hopeful,” Medlin said. “It’s definitely stiff competition, but it’s not as crazy as it has been.”