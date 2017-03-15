The cat in the classroom: Students spend week on Seuss books

Last week, Chico Elementary School second graders pondered the hard questions.

“What would you do for green eggs and ham?” and “what would happen if the cat in the hat came to your house?” “What would your mom think?”

As part of a celebration of author Dr. Seuss’ March 2 birthday, the grade spent a week focusing on several of his more than 50 books, dressing up as characters and writing short essays on his life.

“We’ve used it for everything,” said second grade teacher Kyura Spann. “It’s English, language arts, reading, writing and spelling.”

Spann said she’s used Seuss’ books in the classroom before, but this was the first time a full week was dedicated to lessons on his work. Incorporating dress-up days helped make the content more memorable for students.

The halls outside each classroom are lined with essays and other student work based on Seuss’ books.

“I think one of the reason the kids like them so much is because they’re so familiar with them,” she said. “So we challenged them to read a book and write something along those same lines.”

Students also researched Seuss’ life, collating bits of information into small essays.

“The average children’s book uses about 200 different words,” Spann said. “Like for example we found out that with “Green Eggs and Ham,” he had a bet with a friend that he could only use 50 different words when he wrote the book.”

As the week wrapped up, Spann and other second-grade teachers Sheri Clabon and Priscilla Loper honed in on “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” asking students where they plan to go for the upcoming spring break holiday. While beaches and mountains topped the list, the fictional town of Whoville also received at least one vote.