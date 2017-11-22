Thanksgiving stew: Kindergarten students make their own meal

On Monday, Carrie Ricketts’ kindergarten class in Slidell made their own special Thanksgiving meal.

“We’re having a feast at school!” Paige Gauntt shouted as she made her way to her seat. Her friend Jace Haney added, “Yes, I love feast!”

In the morning the students each brought a different food item – corn, green beans, carrots, beef – for a stew that they later ate for lunch.

“They take turns dumping it in, and they take turns stirring it,” Ricketts said. “It’s the only thing I could think of that would have enough items to contribute for a recipe.”

Before they ate, Ricketts asked the kids what they were thankful for. The answers varied, but mostly involved family and friends.

“I’m thankful for my feast!” Haney said.

Some couldn’t remember what they were thankful for, and some were thankful for their toys.

“I don’t play with my dolls, I’m just thankful for them,” Suzanne Whitney said.

Ricketts then asked the kids to tell her the story of Thanksgiving. She prompted them to give her answers, asking questions like “Who came on the Mayflower?” and “Where did they land?”

“On the land!” Gauntt proudly guessed. “Then they met Plymouth!”

Confusing Thanksgiving facts aside, the students enjoyed their feast with one exception – not very many of them were impressed with the stew.