Student overcomes language barrier to become award-winning writer

For Lisbet Licea, the road to state UIL hasn’t always been easy, but her tendency to work hard and not back down from a challenge earned the Slidell senior a spot on the bus to Austin next week.

She’ll compete in ready writing, a contest she admits she used to not even like.

“I thought it was hard,” Licea said. “But then I got used to it.”

Why not quit?

“Well,” she said, “I thought I should at least try to get better at it.”

And so, in only her second year in ready writing, Licea impressed the regional judges with an essay on why dictators don’t approve of intellectuals like librarians and teachers. Tying together lessons from Ray Bradbury’s novel “Fahrenheit 451,” the life of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and the mistreatment of slaves in the American south, Licea’s essay placed second, and she advanced to state.

When teacher Elizabeth Shelton texted Licea with the results, she almost didn’t believe she’d placed that high. Her UIL coaches, including Sherrie Enis, were not surprised.

“She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had,” Enis said. “She’s eager to work, eager to get better.”

After she heard her regional results, Licea told Shelton and Enis that her goal was to make them proud. It’s a goal she’s easily achieved, not even considering the fact that Licea didn’t speak English at all, only Spanish, until she came to Slidell in kindergarten, and now she’s garnering awards for her writing.

“Kindergarten was really hard because I didn’t know what anyone was saying,” Licea said.

But with English – like with ready writing – she persisted, determined to understand and improve. Licea began doing spelling contests in second grade, which helped her master both languages, she said.

And now she’s putting her English vocabulary to work, focusing on the next level of competition.

“I just hope I do my best [at state],” she said. “Go out not regretting what I wrote.”