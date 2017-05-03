Standout educators

Though they work hard throughout the school year, grading papers, designing lessons and generally shaping children’s lives, this week, Teacher Appreciation Week, is a good time to recognize educators for all they do.

The Messenger asked Bridgeport students and principals which teachers stand out to them and why. Here are their responses.

SHELLY REED, KINDERGARTEN TEACHER AT BRIDGEPORT ELEMENTARY

“She’s just amazing, engaging. She cares about kids. People are just so excited when they’re in her room. She’s such a great teacher – energetic, fun … When new initiatives come up, she’s not stuck in a rut. She’s willing to change with the times.” – Bridgeport Elementary Principal Martha Bock

MISTI ANDERSON, 5TH GRADE MATH TEACHER AT BRIDGEPORT INTERMEDIATE

“She’s really nice and really pretty.” – Jocelyn Martinez, student

LATRELL HOLBROOK, BRANDI CRANE AND KELLY LUCO, SPECIAL EDUCATION AT BRIDGEPORT INTERMEDIATE

“Our special education teachers are so good at meeting the needs of those kids – emotionally, not just educationally.” – Bridgeport Intermediate Principal Rita Lemoine

“My favorite teacher is Ms. Luco. She’s nice and she’s funny. We learn motor skills, math and reading.” – Savanna Outlaw, student

STEPHAN HILL, 5TH GRADE TEACHER AT BRIDGEPORT INTERMEDIATE

“He lets you do whatever you want sometimes. He’s nice, and he sings to everyone.” – Makenzie Lopez, student

ANGELICA GARCIA AND AMBER WILLIAMS, TWO-WAY DUAL LANGUAGE 2ND GRADE TEACHERS AT BRIDGEPORT ELEMENTARY

“They embrace technology and have worked to implement Chromebooks into the two-way dual language program this year. Students in their classroom are successful because of authentic learning … [Angelica] works with their individual needs and builds relationships with the kids. Our first year students, their first year in school in America, she’s having to teach them English and Spanish and catch them up on both … Amber, how she’s teaching all students math through authentic experiences – everything is hands-on. She lets them see the real-life application. That’s why they’re so successful.” – Bridgeport Elementary Assistant Principal Kim Farrow

CYNTHIA ALVAREZ, BRIDGEPORT INTERMEDIATE COUNSELOR

“One of the people that really is so important to our children is our counselor. She makes our kids feel good. When they have a problem, she makes them feel better.” – Bridgeport Intermediate Principal Rita Lemoine