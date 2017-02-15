Slidell ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, February 15, 2017

SLIDELL ELEMENTARY

Julissa Gonzalez

GRADE: 3rd

PARENTS: Griselda Gomez and Armando Gonzalez

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Writing and art

ACTIVITIES: PIPS, Wise County Little Dribblers Basketball team, running (she currently has ran 55.25 miles during our mileage club at school), likes to play dodgeball

QUOTE: “Julissa is an A honor roll student that comes to school each morning with a smile on her face, in a cheerful mood and ready to learn. She’s very eager to help her classmates and is a great role model for her peers. She is a very compassionate young lady that has a heart of gold.” – Student Services Coordinator Angie McCormick

SLIDELL JUNIOR HIGH

Brianna Wright

PARENTS: Nicole Wright and Brian Edwards

GRADE: 6th

ACTIVITIES: Basketball, PIPS and reading

QUOTE: “Brianna goes above and beyond to help her teachers and peers. Brianna recently served as part of our homecoming court; she performs at all home basketball games with our PIPS group, and plays on our junior high basketball team as well. She represents Slidell well in all she does!” – Principal Taylor Williams

SLIDELL HIGH SCHOOL

Kaitlyn Reynolds

PARENTS: Ron and Paula Wilson

GRADE: 10th

ACTIVITIES: One Act Play, UIL Academics, mentor to elementary students and FCS

QUOTE: “Kaitlyn has the sweetest personality and biggest heart. She puts in countless hours practicing for One Act Play and her UIL events. She is an amazing mentor to our elementary students where she visits their classroom twice a week. We are so proud of Kaitlyn and all of her success at SHS.” – Principal Taylor Williams