Slidell ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

SLIDELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Hayley Mankin

GRADE: 3rd

PARENTS: Bryce and Katie Berthelson, Chris Mankin

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Loves to jump on the trampoline, play tag, soccer and play with her dogs

“Hayley comes to school with a smile on her face, positive attitude and puts forth her best effort. Hayley always is willing to help out her peers and has compliments for them.” – Student Services Coordinator Angie McCormick

SLIDELL JUNIOR HIGH

Sophie Bridges

PARENTS: Rachel and Michael Evans, Tommy and Krystle Bridges

GRADE: 5th

ACTIVITIES: Sophie likes to play basketball, draw, play with her little sisters and read.

“Sophie is a quiet leader with the sweetest spirit. She is quick to lend a helping hand and always looking out for others. Sophie is eager to learn and uses her academic strengths to tutor her peers. She is a true gem and excels in anything she participates in. We are so fortunate to have Sophie as a Slidell Greyhound!” – Principal Taylor Williams

SLIDELL HIGH SCHOOL

Savannah Gray

PARENTS: James and Elaina Muncy

GRADE: 10th

ACTIVITIES: Savannah participates in UIL academics and enjoys writing short stories, poetry, playing video games and riding 4-wheelers.

“Savannah is a dedicated and motivated student. She strives for nothing but the best. Savannah participates in UIL academics, recently advancing to regionals in feature writing and computer science. She is a positive role model and mentor to elementary students, helping them navigate through school academically and socially. Savannah is an independent thinker who values the differences in people and appreciates others’ ideas and contributions.” – Principal Taylor Williams