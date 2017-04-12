Slidell ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

SLIDELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Hayley Mankin
GRADE: 3rd
PARENTS: Bryce and Katie Berthelson, Chris Mankin
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Loves to jump on the trampoline, play tag, soccer and play with her dogs
“Hayley comes to school with a smile on her face, positive attitude and puts forth her best effort. Hayley always is willing to help out her peers and has compliments for them.” – Student Services Coordinator Angie McCormick
SLIDELL JUNIOR HIGH
Sophie Bridges
PARENTS: Rachel and Michael Evans, Tommy and Krystle Bridges
GRADE: 5th
ACTIVITIES: Sophie likes to play basketball, draw, play with her little sisters and read.
“Sophie is a quiet leader with the sweetest spirit. She is quick to lend a helping hand and always looking out for others. Sophie is eager to learn and uses her academic strengths to tutor her peers. She is a true gem and excels in anything she participates in. We are so fortunate to have Sophie as a Slidell Greyhound!” – Principal Taylor Williams
SLIDELL HIGH SCHOOL
Savannah Gray
PARENTS: James and Elaina Muncy
GRADE: 10th
ACTIVITIES: Savannah participates in UIL academics and enjoys writing short stories, poetry, playing video games and riding 4-wheelers.
“Savannah is a dedicated and motivated student. She strives for nothing but the best. Savannah participates in UIL academics, recently advancing to regionals in feature writing and computer science. She is a positive role model and mentor to elementary students, helping them navigate through school academically and socially. Savannah is an independent thinker who values the differences in people and appreciates others’ ideas and contributions.” – Principal Taylor Williams