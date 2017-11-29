School raises funds for hurricane victims

Alvord Elementary raised more than $2,000 for teachers in a South Texas school district hit hard by Hurricane Harvey in August.

Students paid $1 to wear hats for a day, and staff members paid $1 to wear jeans or hats for the day.

The money was collected during the month of October. On Monday, counselor Mindy Markum sent a check for $2,190 to Olsen Elementary School in Port Aransas.

The funds are earmarked to be used for teachers to buy supplies for their classrooms.

The hurricane caused major damage to the school just before the start of the new school year. Classes at Olsen Elementary didn’t begin until last month.

“They are back in school, but they still have a long way to go,” Markum said.

Along with the check, photos of the two classes that collected the most money were also sent to Olsen Elementary. Students in Twylight Allisons’s third grade class and in Kimberly Maag’s second grade class were rewarded with an ice cream party.

Markum said students and staff stepped up like they always do for community projects.

“We do something like this every month, and they are always really excited about it,” Markum said.

The school is already at work on their next community project: participating in the countywide Live Thankfully project that provides groceries to local families in need during the holiday season. Students and staff are collecting canned goods through next Thursday.