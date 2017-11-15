Paradise ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 15, 2017

PARADISE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Roselyn Marquez

GRADE: 5

PARENTS: Bobby and Cynthia Marquez

FAVORITE SUBJECT: “History, because I like to learn a lot about what happened in the past.”

ACTIVITIES: Drawing, baking pies, reading and riding her bike

“Roselyn was chosen because she is an excellent student who is kind to others and very polite at all times. She is attentive and works hard in all of her classes and goes the extra mile to learn what she needs to know every day. Paradise Intermediate is very lucky to have such a dedicated and compassionate student.” – social studies teacher Karla Moore

PARADISE JUNIOR HIGH

COOPER GARCIA

GRADE: 7

PARENTS: Connie and David Garcia

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Band

ACTIVITIES: Playing trumpet, watching YouTube videos, playing with his dog Cherry

“Cooper wants to be a space engineer when he grows up. Cooper is a great student at Paradise Junior High. He always has a smile on his face and is one of those students you can count on to be where he needs to be. He owns up to all his responsibilities. He always gets his work done and represents PJH with pride. He also wears the coolest socks!” – Principal Greg Fletcher

PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL

Matthew Eisen

GRADE: 10

PARENTS: Janice and Scott Eisen

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Cross country, track, National Honor Society, UIL accounting and computer applications and mathematics

“Matthew is an exemplary student who is a member of the National Honor Society. He works hard both in academics and athletics. His teachers appreciate his conscientious work habits and ability to maintain high academic standards while also competing to the best of his abilities in athletics. Matthew recently qualified and ran in the state cross country meet where he represented Paradise High School with pride.” – Assistant Principal Rayma Young