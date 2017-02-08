Paradise ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, February 8, 2017

PARADISE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Vivian Caddell

GRADE: 2nd

PARENTS: Shannon and Ann Caddell

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

ACTIVITIES: She enjoys reading and playing with her dog, Pepper.

“Vivian was chosen for her positive attitude and always exhibiting great character.” – Principal Robyn Gibson

PARADISE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Miguel Hernandez

GRADE: 4th

PARENTS: Miguel and Leticia Hernandez

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Loves to be outside

“Miguel is a very hardworking young man. He takes pride in his work and always does his very best. Not only is Miguel very helpful to his classmates and teachers, he is also respectful to everyone. He has a bright future ahead of him, and we are excited to see who he becomes.” – Principal Kristin Gage

PARADISE JUNIOR HIGH

Jacob Ramos

Grade: 8th

PARENTS: Mother Alicia Ramos, grandmother Patty Ramos

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

ACTIVITIES: Jacob plays football, basketball and baseball. He throws the shot put on the track team and loves to lift weights. He also loves to cook for his family. When he gets older, he would love to play in the NFL and be in the Air Force.

“Jacob is one of the students that any principal would love to have. He is very polite and well-mannered. He shows respect to other students as well as teachers and coaches. He is on top of all of his course work and gives 100 percent in everything he does. He competes on the field and court with sportsmanship and pride.” – Principal Greg Fletcher

PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL

Faith Blankenship

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Mike and Dallas Blankenship

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Yearbook and English

ACTIVITIES: Yearbook editor, Student Council president, member of NHS and FCCLA, arts and crafts, UIL academics – feature writing and editorial writing

“I have known Faith since her freshman year. She is a wonderful actress and a fantastic writer. She’s one of the most organized students I know. She’s reliable. If she says she’ll do something, you know it will get done.” – UIL coodinator Megayla O’Rear