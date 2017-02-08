Paradise ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, February 8, 2017

PARADISE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Vivian Caddell
GRADE: 2nd
PARENTS: Shannon and Ann Caddell
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading
ACTIVITIES: She enjoys reading and playing with her dog, Pepper.
“Vivian was chosen for her positive attitude and always exhibiting great character.” – Principal Robyn Gibson
PARADISE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
Miguel Hernandez
GRADE: 4th
PARENTS: Miguel and Leticia Hernandez
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math
ACTIVITIES: Loves to be outside
“Miguel is a very hardworking young man. He takes pride in his work and always does his very best. Not only is Miguel very helpful to his classmates and teachers, he is also respectful to everyone. He has a bright future ahead of him, and we are excited to see who he becomes.” – Principal Kristin Gage
PARADISE JUNIOR HIGH
Jacob Ramos
Grade: 8th
PARENTS: Mother Alicia Ramos, grandmother Patty Ramos
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading
ACTIVITIES: Jacob plays football, basketball and baseball. He throws the shot put on the track team and loves to lift weights. He also loves to cook for his family. When he gets older, he would love to play in the NFL and be in the Air Force.
“Jacob is one of the students that any principal would love to have. He is very polite and well-mannered. He shows respect to other students as well as teachers and coaches. He is on top of all of his course work and gives 100 percent in everything he does. He competes on the field and court with sportsmanship and pride.” – Principal Greg Fletcher
PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL
Faith Blankenship
GRADE: 12th
PARENTS: Mike and Dallas Blankenship
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Yearbook and English
ACTIVITIES: Yearbook editor, Student Council president, member of NHS and FCCLA, arts and crafts, UIL academics – feature writing and editorial writing
“I have known Faith since her freshman year. She is a wonderful actress and a fantastic writer. She’s one of the most organized students I know. She’s reliable. If she says she’ll do something, you know it will get done.” – UIL coodinator Megayla O’Rear