Paradise ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

PARADISE INTERMEDIATE

Gracie Gilbert

GRADE: 5th

PARENTS: Brad and Darci Gilbert

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Building with Legos

“Gracie was chosen because of her character and work ethic. She comes to school ready to learn and is always polite and helpful to everyone. Her teachers have been very pleased with her efforts and hard work and find her to be an outstanding student.” – Principal Kristen Gage

PARADISE JUNIOR HIGH

Carter Woodruff

GRADE: 6th

PARENT: Misty Apfel

FAVORITE SUBJECT: PE

ACTIVITIES: Soccer, baseball, playing with friends, going to his brother Keaton’s baseball games, fishing, hunting doves. When he finishes high school, he wants to go to Weatherford College and be a game warden.

“Carter is a young man that is always in a good mood. He loves his school and his family. He works hard and brings joy to the teachers and staff. Carter knows what he wants in life and is excited about his future. He is a great student, and I love having him at Paradise Junior High.” – Principal Greg Fletcher

PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL

Ty Valentine

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Ryan and Jennifer Meals

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Government/history

ACTIVITIES: Football, basketball, track, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, youth group

“Ty is a great asset to Paradise High School. Ty is one of those students that stands out among his peers. He’s respectful, honest, courteous, reliable and hardworking. He gives 110 percent to any task he undertakes and does so with a pleasant attitude and a contagious smile. He’s the first to volunteer if anyone needs help. Ty can always be counted on to do the right thing. He’s an excellent student, but more importantly, he’s an exceptional young man. He sets high standards to which he holds himself accountable. Without being ‘preachy,’ he leads by example. His strong moral conscience guides his actions and influences his peers.” – Counselor Peggy Kronenberger